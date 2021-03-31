Come and help us to practice English in a beautiful corner of our motherland in Stavropol, Russia

Our young family (my name is Oksana,my husband-Alexandr, my mother-Olga and two of our children 4 years old both) live in southern Russia, Stavropol Krai, very warm, rich, beautiful corner of our motherland. We live in an ecological village, are engaged in the construction, horticulture, gardening, exploring permakulture design, create our family estate.We maintain a healthy lifestyle, we don't smoking, travel, learn languages.We need English speaking childcare assistants, communicating in English, in the garden and perhaps in construction.in return, we promise to share lessons learned in caring for plants, getting acquainted with Russian culture, abundance of fruit during the summer holidays in ecological pure place.
Gardening
DIY and building projects
Babysitting and creative play
Creating/ Cooking family meals
Help with Eco Projects
Help around the house
Language practice
Teaching
Some permaculture knowledge
Building knowledge
Fresh air and a lot of sun
Pure spring water and ecological homemade food
We need a english speaking practice for us and our children.
Maybe some knowledge in permaculture design.
English: Fluent
Russian: Fluent
You can stay at our tents in the garden,
we have a Wi-Fi internet ,
summer shower.
Pure spring water and ecological homemade food Mostly vegeterian
Internet access
Limited internet access
We have pets
We are smokers
Can host families
Two
Maximum 4-5 hours a day, 5 days a week