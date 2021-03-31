Come and help us to practice English in a beautiful corner of our motherland in Stavropol, Russia

Description

Our young family (my name is Oksana,my husband-Alexandr, my mother-Olga and two of our children 4 years old both) live in southern Russia, Stavropol Krai, very warm, rich, beautiful corner of our motherland. We live in an ecological village, are engaged in the construction, horticulture, gardening, exploring permakulture design, create our family estate.We maintain a healthy lifestyle, we don't smoking, travel, learn languages.We need English speaking childcare assistants, communicating in English, in the garden and perhaps in construction.in return, we promise to share lessons learned in caring for plants, getting acquainted with Russian culture, abundance of fruit during the summer holidays in ecological pure place.