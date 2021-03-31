Come and help us to practice English in a beautiful corner of our motherland in Stavropol, Russia

Russia

  2021 

 Min stay requested: 1 week or less

J
F
M
A
M
J
J
A
S
O
N
D

    Our young family (my name is Oksana,my husband-Alexandr, my mother-Olga and two of our children 4 years old both) live in southern Russia, Stavropol Krai, very warm, rich, beautiful corner of our motherland. We live in an ecological village, are engaged in the construction, horticulture, gardening, exploring permakulture design, create our family estate.We maintain a healthy lifestyle, we don't smoking, travel, learn languages.We need English speaking childcare assistants, communicating in English, in the garden and perhaps in construction.in return, we promise to share lessons learned in caring for plants, getting acquainted with Russian culture, abundance of fruit during the summer holidays in ecological pure place.

    Gardening
    DIY and building projects
    Babysitting and creative play
    Creating/ Cooking family meals
    Help with Eco Projects
    Help around the house
    Language practice
    Teaching

    This project could involve children. For more information see our guidelines and tips here.

    Some permaculture knowledge
    Building knowledge
    Fresh air and a lot of sun
    Pure spring water and ecological homemade food

    We need a english speaking practice for us and our children.
    Maybe some knowledge in permaculture design.
    We need English speaking childcare assistants, communicating in English, in the garden and perhaps in construction

    English: Fluent
    Russian: Fluent

    You can stay at our tents in the garden,
    we have a Wi-Fi internet ,
    summer shower.
    Pure spring water and ecological homemade food Mostly vegeterian

    • Internet access

    • Limited internet access

      Limited internet access

    • We have pets

    • We are smokers

    • Can host families

    Two

    Maximum 4-5 hours a day, 5 days a week

Host ref number: 426318995138
